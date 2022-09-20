Exane Derivatives Has $300,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 15,611.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Hess were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after buying an additional 3,340,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after buying an additional 2,669,913 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $119,818,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,947,000 after buying an additional 1,111,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $131.43. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

