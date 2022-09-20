Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 500,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 295.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $104.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

