ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Position Trimmed by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,950,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,035,000 after buying an additional 139,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.8 %

ON opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

