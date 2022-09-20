Exane Derivatives Has $332,000 Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.37.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $81.10.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

