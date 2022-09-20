Exane Derivatives Sells 771 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,347 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SEA were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of SEA by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SEA by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 19.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.42.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

