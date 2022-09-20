Exane Derivatives Decreases Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,925 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in UBS Group by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 593,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in UBS Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,223,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $185,285,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in UBS Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,914,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,190 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UBS. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.1 %

UBS Group Profile

NYSE UBS opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

