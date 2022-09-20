AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AECOM were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

