LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
SCD stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $15.44.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
