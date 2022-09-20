LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

SCD stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

