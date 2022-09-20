TT Electronics plc (TTG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on October 13th

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

TTG opened at GBX 142.80 ($1.73) on Tuesday. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 139.20 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £251.94 million and a PE ratio of 2,386.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 183.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

