Forterra plc (LON:FORT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.60

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Forterra Stock Performance

Shares of FORT stock opened at GBX 256.50 ($3.10) on Tuesday. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 197.40 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 304 ($3.67). The stock has a market cap of £555.80 million and a PE ratio of 1,054.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 277.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 258.76.

Get Forterra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FORT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.