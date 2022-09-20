Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE FLC opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.