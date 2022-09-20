Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE FLC opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $205,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

