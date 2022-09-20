Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PFO stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

