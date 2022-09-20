Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of PFO stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.