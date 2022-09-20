Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFD opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $18.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

