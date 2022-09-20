FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FRP Advisory Group Price Performance

Shares of FRP opened at GBX 162.40 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £404.28 million and a PE ratio of 3,260.00. FRP Advisory Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 169 ($2.04). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

