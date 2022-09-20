FIH group plc (FIH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON FIH opened at GBX 235 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.42 million and a PE ratio of 2,937.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 231.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.51. FIH group has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 270 ($3.26).

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

