FIH group plc (FIH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
FIH group Price Performance
LON FIH opened at GBX 235 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.42 million and a PE ratio of 2,937.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 231.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.51. FIH group has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 270 ($3.26).
FIH group Company Profile
