IG Group Holdings plc (IGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.24 ($0.38) per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IGG opened at GBX 788 ($9.52) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 796.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 767.64. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 646.75 ($7.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 883 ($10.67). The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. The firm has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.87.

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.25), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($148,426.23). Also, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total value of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IGG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,070 ($12.93).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

