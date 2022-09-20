GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.41 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.64 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

GitLab Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of GTLB opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a PE ratio of -36.38. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 115,186 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth $8,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

