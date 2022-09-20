SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SLM opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. SLM has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.18.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SLM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SLM by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,527,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,038,000 after buying an additional 217,689 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SLM by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,868,000 after buying an additional 99,112 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,209,000 after buying an additional 400,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

