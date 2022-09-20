Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.79–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $347.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.83 million. Braze also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.22 EPS.

BRZE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Braze stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,171,451. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Braze by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after buying an additional 298,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 215.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 267,238 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Braze by 472.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 240,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Braze by 6.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

