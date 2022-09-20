Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Ennis Trading Up 5.2 %

EBF stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Ennis has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $549.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $139,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,809.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis in the second quarter worth $729,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 26.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ennis by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

