Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $77.74 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.