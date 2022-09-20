WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lifted to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WPP. Barclays decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Friday. ING Group began coverage on WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $904.29.
WPP Price Performance
Shares of WPP opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. WPP has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $83.69.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
