Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $335.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.41. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

