Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE RRX opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.40.

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

