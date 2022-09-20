Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Equities researchers at Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.65) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ETCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

ETCMY opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

