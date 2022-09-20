CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

CX opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth $40,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

