Kwmg LLC Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush downgraded Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.52.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.