260 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.91.
Extra Space Storage Stock Performance
Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.
Extra Space Storage Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.