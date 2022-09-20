Canandaigua National Corp Has $618,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 84,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 227,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

