Canandaigua National Corp Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4,066.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 93,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,871,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,033,000 after purchasing an additional 739,492 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,119,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,607,000 after purchasing an additional 93,584 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

