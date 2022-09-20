Canandaigua National Corp Sells 524 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

NYSE V opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.53 and its 200-day moving average is $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

