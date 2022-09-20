CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

UNH opened at $523.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $529.29 and a 200-day moving average of $511.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.