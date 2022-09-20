Wedmont Private Capital Invests $261,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

YUM opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.88. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

