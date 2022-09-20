Eckoh plc (ECK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.67 on October 21st

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.61. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Eckoh Trading Down 0.9 %

ECK opened at GBX 38.66 ($0.47) on Tuesday. Eckoh has a 12 month low of GBX 37 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 63.88 ($0.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,900.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.68.

Get Eckoh alerts:

Eckoh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.