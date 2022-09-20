Eckoh plc (ECK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.67 on October 21st

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.61. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Eckoh Trading Down 0.9 %
ECK opened at GBX 38.66 ($0.47) on Tuesday. Eckoh has a 12 month low of GBX 37 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 63.88 ($0.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,900.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.68.
Eckoh Company Profile
