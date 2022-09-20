Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on October 13th

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON CRST opened at GBX 224 ($2.71) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 208.80 ($2.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 416.80 ($5.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of £575.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1,178.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.40.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRST shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
