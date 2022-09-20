Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of WIW stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund news, Director Michael Larson purchased 5,000 shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $199,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

