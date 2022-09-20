Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of WEA stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.