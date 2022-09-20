Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of WEA stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

