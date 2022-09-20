Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. ( NYSE:PAI Get Rating ) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

