Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (PAI)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.