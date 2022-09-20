Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lux Health Tech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 104.0% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,000,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,730 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 749,994 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 13.2% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,309,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 152,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,262,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.