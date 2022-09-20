Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Update

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Methanex by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Stock Up 1.3 %

Methanex stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. Methanex has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $56.79.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.85%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

