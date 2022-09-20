Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 168 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 402,352 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,745,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $130.93 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

