Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 305 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Ally Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Ally Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point cut their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

