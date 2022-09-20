Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 1,050 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.6 %

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.48.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

