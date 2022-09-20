Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,612,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,233,000 after acquiring an additional 108,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

