Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

