Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.11.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

