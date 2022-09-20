Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $9,292,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 7.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 54.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wolfspeed from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Wolfspeed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WOLF opened at $122.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Wolfspeed’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

