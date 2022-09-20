GCN Coin Price Hits $0.0000 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $28,885.18 and approximately $12.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00024275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00268796 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001013 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002757 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002500 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00031935 BTC.

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

