SparksPay Price Hits $0.0024 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $28,662.61 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,678,235 coins and its circulating supply is 11,803,708 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Discord | Facebook | YouTube | BitcoinTalk | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

