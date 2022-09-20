Short Interest in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rises By 6.6%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 34,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Lyft Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Lyft stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Lyft
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $976,462,000 after purchasing an additional 483,630 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after buying an additional 1,249,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,038,000 after buying an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Lyft to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
