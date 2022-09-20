Short Interest in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rises By 6.6%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 34,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $976,462,000 after purchasing an additional 483,630 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after buying an additional 1,249,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,038,000 after buying an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Lyft to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

